A Centerville man was sentenced last week to serve prison time in a cop assault case.
Kaleb Darrell Morrow, 39, of Centerville, was sentenced to a total of five years in prison after he was found guilty by a judge of assaulting a Centerville Police Officer. The judge made the decision following a short bench trial.
Morrow originally had charges up to attempted murder, but was instead convicted of interference with official acts causing serious injury, a class D felony; assault on persons in certain occupations, a class D felony; and first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Morrow received five years for each of the two felony charges he was convicted of, and two years for the harassment charges. Judge Greg Milani set those sentences to be served concurrently, meaning Morrow’s prison time in the case is capped at five years.
The assault was on Gary Buckallew, who at the time was a Centerville Police Officer, on March 17, 2019. Buckallew was speaking with Morrow behind Centerville High School. The encounter, captured on Buckallew’s body camera, turned violent when Buckallew attempted to cuff Morrow and arrest him for a warrant.
An attorney for Morrow has filed a notice of appeal. Morrow is not eligible for an appeals bond.
A motion to amend the verdict filed by Morrow’s attorneys was also overruled. Attorneys argued the evidence did not support that there was an intent to cause serious injury and that the injuries Buckallew sustained were “minor and superficial.”
They said the court’s decision is flawed to determine that blows to the head and torso show intent to cause serious injury.