A search warrant served at a Mystic residence this week has prompted charges on an Appanoose County man.
Charges filed by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say they served a search warrant at 20037 176th Ave. in rural Mystic.
The address is the residence of Daniel Drew, 39, of Mystic, who was charged with first-degree theft, a class C felony; and third-degree burglary, a class D felony.
Police said they served the search warrant on Feb. 10 and found nearly $13,000 or more in stolen property.
The warrant followed a report made on Feb. 7 regarding a camper and a shed that was broken into.
According to police, items located on Drew’s property that had been stolen were two reclining yard chairs, a black fan, a bug zapper, a DeWalt socket set, and a DeWalt drill and batteries.
Other items reported stolen, but not located on Drew’s property, were a four-wheeler, log splitter, motorcycle, 32-inch TV, golf bag and clubs, and a Pit Boss smoker. Police said on Feb. 9 a bill of sale was provided showing that Drew had sold a 2019 Polaris Ranger on Dec. 27.
During the search warrant, police also located three signs from Monroe County Secondary Roads, valued at $100 each.