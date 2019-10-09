Police say a Cincinnati man broke into a residence and assaulted a victim there.
Billy Joe Shiltz, 54, of Cincinnati, was arrested on Oct. 3 on a warrant for first-degree burglary and willful injury. The charges stem from an incident in Centerville on Sept. 22, police said.
Centerville Police say through court filings that Shiltz entered a residence in Centerville with the intent to assault an occupant.
The victim was pulled from the residence, police said, and thrown to the ground and kicked repeatedly in the head.
Police said the assault resulted in multiple facial fractures and lacerations, which required five stitches.
Three individuals witnessed the assault and Shiltz was identified by one witness and the victim, police reported.