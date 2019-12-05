MOULTON — A Moulton man has been charged with attempted murder after law enforcement said he shot another man in the head Wednesday night. The victim is reportedly in stable condition.
Jacob James Myers, 33, of rural Moulton, was arrested without incident at 5:08 a.m. Thursday, Appanoose County Sheriff Gary Anderson said. He has been charged with attempted murder, a class B felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a class D felony.
The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday night from 203 W. 4th St. in Moulton, reporting that Jerrad Firth, of Centerville, had been shot. When law enforcement arrived at the residence, they found Firth with a gunshot wound to the head. The shooting, law enforcement determined after speaking with the victim, happened in the 30000 block of 550th St.
Firth went to a nearby neighbor’s residence for help and requested a ride to a friend’s residence for care. Firth was transported by Moulton Ambulance to MercyOne Centerville Medical Center and later transported to a Des Moines area hospital by air ambulance.
Firth was able to identify Myers as the shooter, law enforcement said, and provided investigators with details of the shooting. Firth is in stable condition as of Thursday morning, a press release said.
Law enforcement conducted a search warrant at 30174 550th St. in Moulton, where Myers was known to be living. Court filings said that officers located a .22-caliber Colt Woodsman pistol that was hidden in a hollowed-out tree in the yard, along with additional .22-caliber ammunition in a nearby vehicle.
The sheriff’s office is still investigating the incident and what led to it.
The press release said social media reports that Myers was on the run were not accurate. Myers, law enforcement said, was taken into custody Thursday morning without incident. There were no tactical or SWAT teams used in his apprehension, authorities said.
The shooting location was approximately 1.5 miles west of Moulton’s city limits and about 2 miles west of the location of the 911 call.
The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation with the assistance of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Appanoose County Attorney.