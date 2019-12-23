An Amish driver has been arrested following allegations of repeated sexual abuse of a girl younger than 15 years old.
Kevin Andrew Martin, 28, of Centerville, was charged by the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony; and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was arrested by Centerville Police on Saturday.
Law enforcement heard from the victim and her parents on Nov. 16, according to court filings. Law enforcement said the victim told them of several alleged incidents of sexual assault on the female victim. Martin, according to police, was a driver for the Amish family.
The alleged assaults occurred in several jurisdictions, including in Appanoose, Wayne and Wapello counties, the victim told police. According to the two incidents reported that law enforcement included in court filings, Martin forcibly kissed the victim and put his hand between her body and underwear. On another incident, police said Martin kissed the victim and attempted to pull her underwear down.
Martin spoke with law enforcement and denied any incidents had occurred, court filings said.
Martin pled not guilty to the charges at a hearing on Saturday. He is being held on a $12,000 cash-only bond.