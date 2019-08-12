Locals compete, advance in talent show

DES MOINES — With the Bill Riley Talent Show at the Iowa State Fair underway, several local acts have qualified to the semifinal round of the competition, as of Monday at noon.
Acts in the semifinal round will perform again on Thursday, August 15, Friday, August 16 or Saturday, August 17. Acts are still competing until then to qualify for that round.
The names, ages, hometowns and routines of the local sprouts acts are:
Kaitlyn Lancaster (12) and Peyton Ellison (11), Moulton/Moravia, Tap Duet
Karissa Young (12) and Abram Decena (10), Chariton/Centerville, Hip Hop Dance Duet
Kenna Lancaster (9) and Abby Atkinson (8), Moulton/Bloomfield, Jazz Duet
The names, ages, hometowns and routines of the local seniors acts are:
Abigail White, 16, Centerville, Tap Dance
Rachel Rudacille, 15, Centerville, Alto Saxophone/Clarinet Solo
The Bill Riley Talent Search has put Iowa's young talent on stages across the state each summer since 1960. Nearly 100 local qualifying competitions are held across the state and winners advance to the State Fair competition, where there are seven days of preliminary competition for Sprouts (ages 2-12) and Seniors (ages 13-21), followed by the semi-finals and, ultimately, the selection of one Senior Champion. The Sprouts do not compete beyond the semi-finals, but perform in the Championship Show as Sprout Champions set for Sunday, August 18 at 1:30 p.m. on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage sponsored by Pepsi and media sponsor CW Iowa 23.
More than $17,000 will be awarded to the Senior and Sprout divisions combined. The Bill Riley Talent Search is presented by Hy-Vee.