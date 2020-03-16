The Centerville Community School and Moulton-Udell School Districts confirmed Monday they will close schools for the next four weeks. Moravia and Seymour School districts are closed “until further notice.”
The announcements come after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds called for schools in the state to close for four weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Indian Hills Community College announced Sunday it will be closed Monday and Tuesday, but employees should report to work.
The Centerville Community School District said Monday it is working on a plan for at-home learning to occur, with more details expected soon. The district is also determining how it can provide meals to students not attending school.
Centerville City Hall will also be closed to the public Monday, the city announced Sunday.
Schools have been told by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union to pause spring sports and activities for the next four weeks.
The governor’s recommendation came after she announced Sunday there are four new cases in Iowa of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Two are from travel and two are from community spread, she said. The new cases were in Johnson, Allamakee and Polk counties. There are now 22 confirmed cases in Iowa.
“Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response,” Gov. Reynolds said. “I am now recommending that all Iowa schools close for a period of four weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
Gov. Reynolds will speak to the press again Monday at 4:30 p.m., her office said.
Also on Sunday, the Center for Disease Control updated its guidance for gatherings of more than 50 people be postponed across the country for the next eight weeks.
Gov. Reynolds’ recommendation targeted schools in the state specifically. Curious Kids Daycare in Centerville posted on its Facebook page Sunday that “we will remain open until public health tells us to close.” Kids World Daycare made a similar statement Sunday, as well.