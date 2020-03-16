Schools, churches and organizations have are beginning to announce closings, cancelations and changes due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Send announcements to editor Kyle Ocker for inclusion by email at kocker@dailyiowegian.com.
The
- program will be suspended beginning Monday, March 23 until further notice.
- in Centerville has announced all activities, including weekend Masses, have been canceled indefinitely. The office will remain open. For more information, or if in need of a priest, call 641-437-1984. Visit stmaryscenterville.org for updates.
- The Centerville Municipal Housing Agency will be open to the public by appointment only. Persons may call 641-856-8742 for an appointment. only one person will be allowed in the lobby at a time.
The
- will be closed beginning Monday, March 16. All programming and events are suspended.
The
- remains open, but programming has been canceled. The library encourages the public to take advantage of online services offered at the library’s website at drakepubliclibrary.org.
- ‘s lobby is closed to the public as of Monday, March 16. Late payment fees will be temporarily waived for those unable to make payments.
- remains open however all programing has been canceled at this time.
- The Centerville-Rathbun Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, Appanoose Economic Development Corporation and Main Street Centerville have announced their joint banquet will be postponed until June 11.
This list was last updated at 2:15 p.m. Monday. See www.dailyiowegian.com for continued updates.