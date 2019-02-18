Klobuchar pitches herself as 'Senator next door' to Iowa voters

KNOXVILLE — U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar pitched to Iowa voters on Sunday her goal of transitioning from “the Senator next door” to the nation’s next president.
During her stump speech here Sunday, Klobuchar focused on her record, visions for the future, her past bipartisanship and bridging the rural-urban divide. She drew laughs from the audience many times in her visit, showcasing a sense of humor to the rural, central Iowa crowd of Democrats.
She joked of similarities between Iowa and her home state of Minnesota. Both state fairs have butter carving, for one. In Knoxville, there’s the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. Minnesota, she said, is home to the world’s only spam museum.
“We of course have our own sets of museums and claims to fame: Like the spam museum ... right across the border in Austin,” Klobuchar said. “Or as we call it: The Guggenheim.”
Iowa and Minnesota also share the presence of independent voters that often sway elections in both states.
“And if you don’t believe me ... I have three words for you: Governor Jesse Ventura,” she said.
She brought her stump speech to a soup lunch held by Democrats in Marion County. Klobuchar is seeking support from her neighbors in Iowa in a young presidential campaign in a crowded Democratic field.
Klobuchar is hoping to perform well in Iowa to gain momentum as a heartland Democrat ready to fight for rural America.
“It’s not just about TV ads,” Klobuchar said. “If you think about how many presidents were able to get their starts in states like Iowa, it’s because they were ready to show their stuff. Not their stuff just spending money on TV, but their stuff in being able to answer questions of voters.”
She’ll have less money for those TV ads than some other candidates, she acknowledged. Though she was proud to raise $1 million in the first 48 hours of her campaign.
Seemingly central to her stump speech Sunday in Knoxville, a rural town of 7,000 southeast of Des Moines, was an approach toward Iowa voters as the senator next door.
“I like to say I can see Iowa from my porch,” Klobuchar said.
Among the priorities of Klobuchar’s campaign as it embarks across America’s heartland states, including her home state, is agriculture.
“We need to bridge this rural-urban divide, so that people understand in urban areas that the food doesn’t just show up on their tables, that it’s made somewhere. And make sure that people understand that one size doesn’t fit all.”
She wants to focus, beyond directly agriculture and climate policies, on rebuilding America’s infrastructure.
“We all know in rural America, that means not just bridges and highways, it also means rail, it also means dams, it also means rural broadband,” Klobuchar said.
Klobuchar, who touts a career as bipartisan, says she wants to help bridge the gap in politics, and work together on the important challenges.
“The challenges that we have are not insurmountable,” she said. “They are big, but they are not insurmountable.”