Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar made a stop in Centerville Friday, 24 hours after the Democratic Debate.
Klobuchar, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination brought her small-town Minnesota neighborly pitch to voters in Appanoose County, who overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump in 2016 but only narrowly voted for opponents of Barack Obama.
The visit Friday closed day one of a four-day trip across Iowa, which hosts the nation’s first contest for Democrats seeking the nation’s highest office. The Iowa Caucuses are on Feb. 3.
About 45 local attendees, almost exclusively Democratic, joined Klobuchar for her visit at Lucile’s Steak and Spirits in The Continental.
At the opening of her town hall here Friday, Klobuchar announced that the 24 hours following the debate had netted more than $1 million in donations. Shortly after she took a sip from a fresh beer retrieved from a staff and began her stump speech.
The Minnesota Senator stood on her record of working for rural America, which says isn’t being served well in the Trump Administration with tariffs and the tax cuts that she said didn’t make it to Centerville.
“The Republican tax bill he passed, where he went down to Mar-a-lago and said to his friends, ‘You just got a whole lot richer,’” Klobuchar said. “I can promise you he didn’t say that to anyone in Centerville — they were not down there in Mar-a-lago. He didn’t say it to anyone in this room. He didn’t deliver that to those small-town farmers in Iowa who’ve gotten screwed by his trade war. He didn’t say that to the biofuels people who’ve gotten messed up because of the oil waivers that they gave to the big oil companies. And he certainly didn’t say that to families who are having a hard time getting by...”
“He literally treats the Midwest ... like poker chips in one of his bankrupt casinos,” Klobuchar added. “I’m going to be able to say the Midwest is not fly-over country to me, I live here.”
She also paralleled her upbringing to Trump’s, stating her grandfather saved money in a coffee can to send her father to a community college, while Trump began with $413 million from his father.
“I can’t wait to say this to him on the debate stage,” Klobuchar said.
Klobuchar on Thursday stepped up the pressure against one of the front runners, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Klobuchar has been frustrated by Buttigieg’s improbable rise in Iowa, where the two are fighting for the same moderate slice of the electorate by showcasing their Midwestern roots. Klobuchar, 59, has been elected to the U.S. Senate three times from Minnesota, Iowa’s northern neighbor; Buttigieg, 37, has served two terms as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, a city of about 100,000 people.
Buttigieg referred to the “friendly fire” Friday night as he campaigned in Nevada. He was asked by a voter at a town hall about what advice he’d give for staying inspired while in public service.
“You go on Twitter and you go on the news and if feels like getting punched in the face all the time. Especially when you actually run,” he said, getting laughs from crowd.
He also lamented “the absurdity that I feel like we’re getting from the other side to the friendly fire that I get from my own competitors where we more or less have the same values.”
Klobuchar has picked up steam in Iowa in recent weeks, using a combination of humor and the argument that she has a record of getting things done. She’s also cited her electoral track record in Minnesota, where she’s won in Republican areas, and argued she’d run big enough margins to help Democrats win seats down the ticket.
But Buttigieg has reached top-tier status in the state, which votes on Feb. 3. He’ll head there for campaign events Saturday. He’s frequently made the argument that mayors have a better track record of tackling real issues than politicians in Washington.
Asked by The Associated Press why she focused on Buttigieg during Thursday debate, Klobuchar said the race “goes beyond who gives the best speech or who has the best talking points.”
“People have to really look at what the person is going to do when they get in office, what’s their track record. They mostly have to look at…who can win,” she said. She said she has a track record of winning and bringing in suburban and rural voters, Republicans and Democrats, and Buttigieg “doesn’t have that track record.”
The night before, Klobuchar said the combined experience of the senators on stage was not to be belittled. She noted former Vice President Joe Biden, who previously served in the Senate, has fought to cure cancer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren helped establish an agency dedicated to protecting consumers from predatory practices and authored provisions in major farm bills, and Sen. Bernie Sanders worked on a veterans bill. Her hits on Buttigieg were her most aggressive yet.
“I think experience matters,” she said Friday.