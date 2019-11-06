The three incumbents on the ballot for the at-large seats on the Moulton-Udell School Board won Tuesday.
Randy Welch, Mark Amos King and Rex Harris were re-elected against one other candidate on the ballot.
Harris received the most votes with 150, while King received 135 and Welch 123. The other candidate on the ballot, Susan Fitzgerald, received 73 votes. There was one write-in vote.
Moulton’s city elections were uncontested. Fitzgerald won her bid for re-election to the council, as did Mary Boyd. Terry Pangburn will join the council after receiving 54 votes. There were 49 write-in votes.
Jason Ogden was re-elected as mayor of Moulton in an uncontested race. He received 99 votes. There were two write-in votes.