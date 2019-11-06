Three candidates emerged victorious Tuesday in a five-person field for Seymour School Board.
Incumbent Justin Keller was the top vote-getter with 205 votes. Another incumbent, Danny Furlin Jr., received 175 votes.
Clint Housh appears to have narrowly grabbed the third seat open with 158 votes.
Sarah Carter-Jones received 155 votes, falling three votes shy. Jamieson Trimble received 103 votes. There were five write-in votes.
The Seymour City Council had two seats open, but no candidates on the ballot. The results of that election weren’t yet available as of Wednesday morning.