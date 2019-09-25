ALBIA — A jury of seven women and five men found a Centerville woman guilty of murder and arson in the death of her husband last year.
Police charged Pasa in May 2018 with first-degree murder and first-degree arson. Her husband Timothy Pasa, 50, was found dead and badly burned. An autopsy determined he died prior to the fire. Investigators determined the fire had been set intentionally.
The jury found Pasa guilty of both counts after deliberating just more than three hours between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.
First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Pasa faces up to an additional 25 years in prison for the arson conviction. A sentencing hearing has been set for Nov. 15 at 11 a.m.
Following the reading of the guilty verdict on the first count of murder, Barbara Pasa placed her head down onto the defense table and began sobbing. Following the remainder of the hearing, Barbara Pasa was placed into handcuffs by Appanoose County Sheriff Gary Anderson.
Barbara Pasa shielded her face from the media's camera with a notepad but could be seen and heard saying "I love you" to her mother as she was escorted from the courtroom. By that time, her children and family and friends of Timothy Pasa had already left the courtroom.
The trial began with jury selections last week on Tuesday, and evidence began being presented on Wednesday.
The jury began deliberating at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, before breaking shortly before 5 p.m. They returned around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning to continue deliberating. The verdict was read shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Monroe County Courthouse.
Authorities were called to the Pasa household at 828 S. Park Ave. in Centerville on May 5, 2018. They found Timothy Pasa dead in the residence. An autopsy determined there was no smoke in Timothy Pasa's lungs and that the cause of death was related to a propofol injection.
Propofol, the same drug blamed for the death of Michael Jackson, is an anesthetic used in surgeries. Barbara Pasa was a circulating nurse in the surgery department at MercyOne Centerville Medical Center at the time of Tim Pasa's death.
Prior to his death, the couple was considering a divorce, per testimony from Barbara Pasa and others during the trial. She also had recently increased the life insurance she carried on Timothy Pasa.
Family members reported to police that Timothy Pasa had shared concerns that Barbara Pasa was poisoning him prior to his death. Those statements were not mentioned to the jury at trial, however.