It is no longer feasible for a March vote on whether to build a new law enforcement center. Instead, officials are now eying a September vote on the proposal.
The Appanoose County Board of Supervisors spent time Monday with Northland Public Finance, a financial consultant outlining options the county has to potentially use sales tax revenues to build a new jail and law enforcement center.
At a special meeting earlier this month, supervisors heard a proposal that would allow for a new center to be built for about $7.3 million. It is believed a project of this amount could be funded entirely by sales tax revenues from the unincorporated areas of the county.
The city of Centerville, however, will discuss whether they should contribute to the project as well.
Heidi Kuhl and Michael Hart, both Vice Presidents of Public Finance from Northland Securities, presented two sales-tax options to the supervisors Monday.
The first would allow for the projected funding of $5.5 million with a 19 year bond.
The second would fund up to $7.35 million over the same period.
The difference is the second option would add in the potential for a property tax levy to make up the difference in sales tax payments for some reason come in lower than expected. Adding this gives the county a better property tax rate, as well and Hart said the likelihood that a property tax levy would actually be needed would be low.
The second option, he said, is the one Monroe County chose when building their new jail and law enforcement center.
The city of Centerville could up those numbers some more if they choose to commit a portion of their sales tax to the project. City administrator Jason Fraser told supervisors Monday that option is on the table, and a discussion was expected at the council meeting Monday night.
Supervisors would need to file by mid-June to get the issue on the ballot for a September special election.
Supervisors approved to sign a non-binding engagement letter with Northland Securities to help advise on the financial aspects of the project. They aren’t paid until voters approve the project, Hart said.
Items to be worked out include ballot language, whether to impose a sunset date, and working out any arrangements with Centerville or other cities.