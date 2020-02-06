The name of a famous Centerville native will adorn a music hall at Iowa State University.
The Iowa Board of Regents approved a request Wednesday to rename the Music Hall at Iowa State University to the “Simon Estes Music Hall.”
Estes, 81, is a native of Centerville and has been an adjunct professor at Iowa State University since 2000.
In approving naming the music hall in his honor, the Regents allowed an exception to their normal policy prohibiting current employees from being named after a current employee.
Estes grew up in the 1930s and 1940s in Centerville, the son of a coal miner and grandson of a slave. Estes graduated from Centerville High School and went off to college at the University of Iowa to study pre-medicine. A professor there discovered Estes’ operatic singing voice, and Estes’ future path would begin to change.
Estes had sung for his church choir at Second Baptist Church. It wasn’t until he met up with Charles Kellis at the University of Iowa, though, until he became aware of opera.
Eventually, Estes set out for the prestigious Julliard School of Music in New York. Estes made his big debut at the Deutsche Opera as Ramfis in Aida, using financial support from the New York Community Fund and the NAACP.
Over his career, Estes has performed on six continents, including opera houses in Paris and Barcelona, the Olympic Games in Munich and the World Cup in South Africa.
He has sung for Presidents George W. Bush, Lyndon B. Johnson, John F. Kennedy, Jimmy Carter, Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Estes has also performed for Pope John Paul II at the Vatican in Rome, and the presidents of Canada, France, Germany, Switzerland and South Africa. Royalty from Monaco, England, Sweden, Norway, Romania and Spain have also heard Estes’ voice in person.
Estes still performs each fall and spring at Iowa State University’s commencement ceremonies.
“Estes is an equally passionate and dedicated humanitarian and philanthropist, using his platform to bring awareness to worldwide issues and serve the less fortunate,” said a proposal to the board of regents.
Centerville natives have been honored this way before. Himie Voxman, a Centerville native born in 1912 and Centerville High School graduate of 1925, was honored in 1995 when the University of Iowa named their school of music the “Voxman Music Building.” The original building was closed after the 2008 floods, but the newly constructed Voxman Music Building opened in 2016.