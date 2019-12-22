The Daily Iowegian is shifting its print publication schedule for the next two weeks in order to give its employees more time off for the holidays.
The Daily Iowegian will print and be delivered on Monday, Tuesday and Friday this week and next. The move will allow our employees to enjoy Christmas Day and New Year’s Day off of work.
The Iowegian’s normal print publication schedule will resume the week of Jan. 6, when the publication will be delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Due to the postal holiday on the next two Wednesdays, the Ad-Express shopper will be delivered on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Tuesday, Dec. 31.