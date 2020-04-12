Local officials will answer questions on the latest in the local COVID-19 disease response in a virtual town hall, co-hosted by the Daily Iowegian on Tuesday.
The town hall will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Officials that span many departments and functions within the local response to the coronavirus will answer questions from the media and the general public related to the coronavirus outbreak in Iowa.
The Daily Iowegian and other local media partners will stream the town hall session. The stream will be available on the Daily Iowegian's Facebook page. The public can ask questions through the comments on the live video feed. Questions will be selected and sent to local officials to respond to.
After the town hall is completed, a recorded video will also be posted online for archive viewing.
Expected to attend are officials from Appanoose County Public Health, Centerville Police Department, Appanoose County Sheriff's Office, ADLM Emergency Management, MercyOne Centerville Medical Center, and Centerville Fire Rescue.
Appanoose County to date has had one confirmed case of the COVID-19 disease, an elderly male who has since died. Nearby Wapello County has seen case growth over the past couple of days, now at six as of Sunday.