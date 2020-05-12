Inside the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, the minute hand audibly clicks closer to 11 a.m. on the prosaic wall clock. The air is dense with trails of cologne, significant; like the moments before the preacher, gripping his King James Bible, steps behind a pulpit.
The 30-foot stage is sparse with an American Flag hanging pendulous next to an Iowa flag. Grey carpet blends in with the lecture hall’s other neutral tones of burgundy and off-white. This room was chosen for its functionality, not its personality.
The sizeable lecture hall could be on any college campus in America. The vertical seating begins several feet in front of the stage and runs up to the back wall. Information will be disseminated here, not celebrated.
Cameramen wait, gazes fixed in toward the stage. A lone lady dressed in black, hair pulled back, with a shock of red on her lips, stands on the stage, gazes out past the cameras.
Through one of the double doors, propped open on the left side of the room, is a flash of color. Kim Reynolds, Iowa’s first-term governor, glides through the open door and is on the stage as if a burst of wind has levitated her there.
Taking her position behind the lectern, the fuchsia jacket she is wearing pops against the surrounding earth tones. Touching her glasses, the governor begins yet another COVID -19, daily press briefing.
"So, Good Morning. We’ll go ahead and start with the COVID-19 numbers we have for today." begins Iowa’s first female governor. Since March 13, Governor Reynolds has sought to touch people’s hearts without touching their hands.
Standing six feet to Reynold’s right is another groundbreaking female. The lady in black, Moulton’s Tailyn Kaster. Since March 13, Kaster has sought to touch people’s hearts by using her hands. Kaster is an American Sign Language Interpreter.
At 34-years-old, the Moulton native is finding statewide respect, being broadcast daily throughout Iowa on all three statewide television networks, and worldwide on the internet.
Just three hours after interpreting for the Iowa Deaf community on television and the internet during a recent Tuesday, Kaster was ready to speak for herself on a myriad of subjects.
THE OVER ACHIEVER
Even though Iowa is just now tuning in to Kaster through their media screens, Appanoose County has been focused on Rodger and Byranna Kaster’s daughter since Moulton-Udell Middle School.
Some of Kaster’s recognition before she graduated included the Who’s Who Among American School Students, the Mayor’s Youth Council, the Bill Riley Talent Show, and a National Honor Society student. She has claimed 4-H ribbons for showing livestock at the fair and awards for drama, speech, and jazz.
"Looking back, I'm especially proud of my accomplishment of playing the saxophone and of getting those jazz band awards, because I worked really hard at it," begins Kaster.
"I dedicated myself to improving playing the sax," Kaster continued. "Just being able to schedule it and work on it, around all of the athletics instilled a good work ethic. What I've taken from my youth and applied to my life is that work ethic and being able to be involved in so many things and being able to manage them all."
CHICAGO WAS INTIMIDATING
In the sixth grade, Kaster became interested in interpreting spoken words for the Deaf community.
"My best friend, Rachel Singley, and I found a book in the library on sign language," Kaster explained. "We were just kids, around 12 years old, and we thought it would be fun to learn some signs so we could talk to each other. From there I just have always thought it was interesting and cool."
At first, it was a fun activity for a year, Kaster said. Then she met a friend at the Sharon Bluffs Summer Camp for Girls who was in an interpreting program.
"It was a coincidence," Kaster said. "I didn’t know interpreting was a job."
Youthful fun merging with teenage promise delivering on an adult work ethic.
In 2004, at age 18, Kaster left her home in Moulton for good.
"I left for Council Bluffs and interpretation courses at Iowa Western Community College," said Kaster. "From there, I attended Columbia College in Chicago and just came back home to Moulton for the summers."
From the town of Moulton, a population of 580; to Council Bluffs, a population of 62,000; and then to Chicago, a city of 2.7 million, was intimidating at first for Kaster.
"It took a little while to figure out how to function in the city, but it’s just like anything else: You just learn as you go," Kaster said. "My parents have always been very supportive of me and my siblings but I don’t think they loved the idea of me moving to Chicago on my own."
Her career began on Chicago's northside after earning her bachelor's degree. She worked there for four years and then moved to Omaha in 2010 and then to Des Moines in 2013.
WHAT IS A DEAF PERSON?
"That’s a much harder explanation than what people think," Kaster said. "We talk about this a lot. There’s the little d (deaf) and Deaf with a capitalized D."
The so-called capitalized Deaf are people who consider themselves part of the Deaf Community, who use American Sign Language and have their own traditions and norms, Kaster explained. The lowercased deaf are those who have a medical hearing loss.
"Identity is something the individual decides," Kaster added.
ADVOCATE
There are careers and there are callings. Would you describe yourself as an advocate for the Deaf community?
"Yes. Part of our role as interpreters is to advocate for the Deaf community," Kaster said. "As I have learned more about the Deaf culture and the language by getting to know more deaf people, advocating naturally came about."
"Ideally, we want our consumers, our clients, to advocate for themselves. But there are situations where we as interpreters will advocate for change."
It was only 30 years ago that the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed in 1990. "And we are still fighting that fight!" Kaster said.
Kaster, who works for Deaf Services Unlimited, said she and the firm she works for interpret at many events. She advocates at locations to ensure she can be seen by those who benefit from her signing. While progress has been made, a dozen-year career has still seen resistance.
"There have still been too many situations in my 12 years of interpreting where Deaf people have had to fight to get an interpreter wherever they have needed one," Kaster said. "People don’t always understand or don’t want to provide an interpreter, and that’s still a fight that’s going on today."
"You know, not that long ago, Deaf people relied on a friend who kind of knew sign language or family members, sometimes children, to interpret things. And that still happens, which is terrible. It’s gotten better, but there is still a long way to go," says Kaster.
Like a preacher gripping the King James, "This is not a generational problem. It’s a societal problem. It’s something that hearing people don’t think about, or if they do, they think they shouldn’t have to do anything about it. They refuse to make any accommodations for the Deaf community, which is illegal in most cases that the law or the ADA requires."
STEP INTO SWING
Kaster’s naturally sunny disposition returned, laughing, "What is there about me that not many people know?" repeating the question.
"Well, I enjoy swing dancing. I began swing dancing about four years ago. I enjoy it a lot and I’ve been missing it. We have had no dancing since the COVID-19 began. I’ve always wanted to learn how and when I moved to Des Moines a friend invited me to come along. The group I go to is called ‘Step InTo Swing’. They offer lessons and a social dance every week. Or sometimes we’ll find a live band that plays good music and we dance where they are playing and have some fun."
As with most of the COVID-19 planet, Kaster picks and chooses when she leaves her house. Unlike most of the globe, Moulton’s newest personality is being noticed when she does.
"I was first recognized at my local Hy-Vee," Kaster said. "I was picking out some fruit and an older gentleman pushing a cart walked by and said I was doing a great job on TV. It was kind of a drive-by deal. I was surprised, so it took me a second. But I called after him to thank him."
THE FIRST TELECAST
In mid-March, the Iowa Governor’s office reached out to Deaf Services Unlimited, an agency that integrates interpreters with the client in need.
"The first time I was on TV was March 13 and it was nerve-wracking because it’s an intense situation," explained Kaster. "At the beginning, there were more people, more cameras. I wasn’t sure; it was scary going in at the beginning. But, I’ve been on TV nearly every day for over seven weeks so I’ve got acclimated and I'm focused on my work more now."
"While I’m waiting for the Governor to begin, I’m typically thinking about the things in my work that I want to focus on that day. Like making sure my fingerspelling is clear or reminding myself to take my time. So basically just a mental check of the things I want to focus on doing well."
Her outfits are intentional — typically black or gray.
"That is on purpose. For interpreting it's important to wear a dark solid color that contrasts with your skin tone so it is easier to see the interpretation and doesn’t strain the eyes," Kaster explained. "I also dress in a way appropriate for whatever setting I’m in."
One local resident watching the meteoric rise of Kaster’s career is Centerville’s second-term Mayor, Mike O’Connor.
"Tailyn Kaster is so talented as she delivers the sign language to the hearing impaired," O'Connor said. "Tailyn has made all of us from Appanoose County very proud. Tailyn comes from a wonderful family and her skills leave me in awe."
LIFE LESSONS
It’s exactly 99 miles from the dusty floors of the 4-H building on the Appanoose County fairgrounds to the static air of the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. Just far enough, but just close enough, for a small-town girl with blue fair ribbons in her hand to interpret the life lessons learned in a small town.
"I never thought or dreamed back in Moulton, I would be in this position one day," Kaster said. "I can handle the spotlight when I’m in it, but I don’t typically go looking for it. I’ve pretty much always been that way."
These days Tailyn Kaster makes her way from the limelight in Des Moines to the porch light in Moulton by interpreting the miles in between. "There are definitely times when I miss home," reflects Kaster. "That is when I make the drive to Moulton for a visit to soak it all back up."
Iowans can soak up Moulton’s Tailyn Kaster most weekdays at 11 a.m., on all three television networks and the internet.
Tailyn is also a published author of children’s books. To visit her collection on Amazon visit here: https://bit.ly/TailynBooks