As colleges around Iowa have begun shifting to online classes on a temporary basis, Indian Hills Community College hasn’t adopted similar changes yet.
Indian Hills Community College’s Centerville Campus Dean Noel Gorden said Thursday officials at the college continue to meet daily but haven’t yet made changes.
“We are closely following CDC recommendations, and meeting daily to monitor changes,” she said in an email “As of today, in accordance with CDC recommendations, we are continuing face to face classes. We will meet again on Monday morning to review and assess what has happened over the weekend.”
On Wednesday, a 14th Iowa case of the COVID-19 virus was confirmed. The individual, like the 13 other cases, was recently on a cruise in Egypt and is in the Iowa City area.
One person is known to have been hospitalized out of the 14 cases currently confirmed as of Thursday afternoon.
Around Iowa, Kirkwood Community College said that most classes will be held online on a temporary basis. Lecture classes will not meet in person beginning March 23 until at least April 10, the college announced. Kirkwood is based in Cedar Rapids but has a secondary campus in Iowa City.
Iowa’s three public universities have also announced they will not have in-person instruction through at least April 3.
St. Ambrose University in Davenport has suspended face-to-face instruction through March 29, and its residence halls will be closed starting Monday with exceptions for students who need to remain.
Grinnell College told students they must leave campus by March 23. Classes will continue until spring break begins this weekend. The college will shift to online courses for the rest of the semester, beginning March 30.
Drake University in Des Moines will utilize online courses from March 23 until April 3 and “strongly encouraged” students remain at home, but the college is keeping dining and residence halls open for students who need it.