Not uncommon amongst the community gossip mill has been discussion that Indian Hills Community College longs to close the Centerville campus.
Not the case, Matt Thompson, Vice President of Academic Affairs and Institutional Effectiveness, at Indian Hills Community College.
Thompson said during Wednesday’s Kaffee Klatch event, which Indian Hills hosted on its Centerville campus, that the “brightest days for the Indian Hills Community College Centerville campus are yet to come, and I believe that.”
He outlined the different positions and programs the college has brought to the Centerville campus.
The business liaison position was originally housed on the Ottumwa campus. It’s not on the Centerville campus, occupied by Sarah Lind.
Centerville’s campus will house a new Industrial Maintenance Technician program coming this fall as part of the Rathbun Area Career Academy.
Recruiting is underway for a mens’ and womens’ wrestling team for the college that’ll be housed here. Cole Spree, the head coach of both wrestling teams, said about 15 men and eight women have been recruited for the new program as of Wednesday.
The college recently completed a $1.5 million project to add on to the Centerville campus’ residence hall. There’s more capital improvements on the way, including work to the indoor athletics facility to make room for wrestlers but also improve the clubhouse for the Indian Hills Falcons.
The Centerville campus, Thompson said, has also created models that are being deployed on the Ottumwa campus.
About two years ago, the Centerville School District brought its alternative high school campus onto the grounds of Indian Hills. This has been beneficial for both sides, Thompson said.
More students graduating from the Centerville High School alternative program are now moving on to take college-level courses at Indian Hills, he said.
“That has been a tremendous opportunity for the young people here that need a different route,” Thompson said. “The traditional education route is not what they expect or need.”
The college had two students enroll in courses in the first year. Thompson said that number grew to about 17 taking college courses in the current year.
“It’s worked very, very well,” Thompson said. “In fact, now Ottumwa Schools is saying, ‘Hey, what are you doing in Centerville and can we do that [on the Ottumwa] campus?’ And we just kicked that off two weeks ago.”
Enrollment on the Centerville campus is up as well.
In the fall term, 222 students were enrolled in courses on the Centerville campus. Counting the other programs, including Rathbun Area Career Academy, the number propels to 321, Centerville Dean Noel Gorden said. There was a slight dip in the winter, she said, but in the spring term enrollment was up 5% from the last spring term.
Other updates from Kaffee Klatch:
- Appanoose County Supervisor Chairman Mark Waits said the county continues to prepare for a possible September vote to utilize local option sales tax to fund a new jail and law enforcement center. The vote, however, has not yet been officially called for. Waits said the current proposed budget has shrunk to about $7 million.
- Appanoose County Engineer Brad Skinner reported the county continues to review problem bridges. He said of about 200 bridges county-wide, there are currently about 69 bridges rated at less than 10 years left of life. Eight of those have only one year left of life, he said. The county replaces about 6 bridges a year.
- Centerville Schools Superintendent Tom Rubel said the district will have about 7-8 new teachers next year, replacing open positions.
- Mallory Downs, representing the Centerville Young Professionals, said the group is expanding its scholarship program this year. Last year the group gave out one $500 scholarship. This year, they will be giving out two $1,000 scholarships. Downs said the scholarship requires a teacher referral and includes a student application that’s due April 30.
- Rathbun Lake Area YMCA CEO Molly Revers reported that about 150 people turned out for their annual spaghetti dinner. They are looking to launch a new website this spring.
- Centerville Main Street Director Mary Wells reported they are hoping to ramp up their weekly farmer’s market, which runs on the Centerville square starting May 29 through Sept. 25. Producers and vendors interested in participating should contact the Main Street office.
- John Pasa, the park manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rathbun Lake, said the lake reached normal pool on Tuesday. He reported outflows will change somewhat this year, as the lake will look to generally release water based on the inflow from upstream. Camping will open on May 1 at most campgrounds.
- This year, the Centerville-Rathbun Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Centerville and Appanoose Economic Development Corporation will host a combined banquet. It will be held March 26 at Honey Creek Resort.
- Brad Dittmer reported the annual easter egg hunt on the Centerville square is scheduled for April 11, and about 18,000 packed easter eggs will be spread for local children to hunt.