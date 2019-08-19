OTTUMWA — The first show of the new academic year at the Indian Hills Art Gallery opens on Aug. 26. Entitled “Entangled” it will be an exhibition of mixed media sculptures by Judy Bales. According to the artist, “the works allude to the parallel complexity of humans and their interactions with each other and with the environment.”
The exhibition can be viewed from Aug. 26 through Sept. 26 and there will be an artist’s reception on Monday, Sept. 9, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. when Bales will be available to visit about her work.
The Indian Hills Art Gallery is located in the Ottumwa campus library and is open during regular library hours Sunday through Thursday.