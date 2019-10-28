Indian Hills Community College has been working hard, as part of a Department of Justice grant, to eliminate gender-based violence in the communities the college serves.
Originally awarded to IHCC in 2015, the Grant to Reduce Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence and Staking on Campus utilizes the Coordinated Community Response Team (CCRT) model to change the culture of the institution and community. “We have numerous teams working together to tackle these issues,” said Kelli Larson, grant coordinator for the project. “The teams are utilizing various techniques, including development educational resources, offering training, partnering with community members, and providing supportive response to victims and survivors of gender-based violence.”
One of the resources created was the development of a computer jump drive that is free for businesses to use. The drive includes the templates for domestic violence policies as well as other policies that any business could adopt. Training is also included on the drive so staff can be educated to better understand and address the issue. The jump drives are free. Any business that wants to access these resources simply has to reach out to Blaire Siems, co-chair of the CCRT, at 641-683-5115 or blaire.siems@indianhills.edu.
“We did a survey of businesses in 2017 and were surprised to find that there were a number of businesses in Indian Hills’ ten-county region that lacked policies on how to address gender-based violence,” Siems explained. “Our committee felt there may be small businesses in our area that may not have policies for the issue and may want training on how to identify gender-based violence in the workplace and how to address it.”
Siems said the jump drives were created with the help of an Ottumwa Legacy Foundation grant that makes them free for businesses. The materials can be tailored to any business or industry.
Also, if a company would like to receive further training on the subject of gender-based violence prevention, they can contact Siems and she can assist in setting up that training.