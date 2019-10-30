MORAVIA — Authorities say a female died Wednesday after an oxygen tank and an unknown ignition source caused an explosion in a Moravia home.
The victim's identity is not being released pending family notification.
Responders were dispatched to 310 W. Church St. in Moravia at 1:13 p.m. Wednesday, the Appanoose County Sheriff's Office said. The report was for an unconscious female on the kitchen floor.
The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office said the female was using an oxygen machine for medical purposes when an unknown ignition source caused an explosion. The explosion caused a fire, they said.
The female was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
Assisting the Appanoose County Sheriff's Office at the scene was Centerville Fire and Rescue, Moravia First Responders, the State Medical Examiner's Office and the Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office.