The new Hope Chest Thrift Store will be celebrating their grand opening at their new location on Sept. 9.
The thrift store, as well as New Hope’s counseling center, have moved to the former Pete Harkness Auto Group building, located on North 18th Street across from McDonalds.
The thrift store’s grand opening event will take place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sept. 9.
Proceeds from the store go to fund the mission of faith-based counseling services free of charge.
“We are a ministry with a 3-fold purpose,” thrift store manager Holly Oden said. “1) To bring glory to God in everything we do; 2) Help provide financial support for free counseling through New Hope Counseling Center; 3) To be a blessing and provide a service to our community and abroad. This is so much more than just a ‘store’—it is a place that provides refuge and healing for the people and families of our communities. We are givers of Hope through our Lord Jesus Christ, and that is why our new motto is: ‘Give Hope, Buy Hope, Have Hope.’”
After the grand opening, the store will be open from Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
All of New Hope’s outreaches really are far-reaching, with ripple effects:
• New Hope Counseling Center – they have had counselees from as far as 100 miles away.
• Hope Chest Thrift Store – and its extensive outreaches.
• New Hope Ministry – providing affordable and effective ministry materials to help people help others.
• Hope Pregnancy Center – providing free pregnancy counseling, post-abortion counseling, and materials assistance.
• New Hope Prayer Center – praying for and speaking blessings over the community and region night and day.
• Hope Loan Closet – loaning out misc medical equipment to people free of charge.
The grand opening will also set off a week-long carnival in Centerville, set up in their parking lot and running Sept. 9-15. Iowa-based and family owned Next Generation Shows is running the carnival.