Snowfall that could top eight inches on Tuesday is expected to mostly target northwest Iowa, and leave southeastern Iowa with little more than a dusting if anything.
Wind gusts on Tuesday will reach Appanoose County, to the tune of around 40 mph. However precipitation here Tuesday will be mostly limited to rain.
However, precipitation is possible in the latter part of the week, specifically Thanksgiving Day into the weekend.
The National Weather Service says for Appanoose County next week there’s between 50% and 100% chance of rain and/or snow between Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
That forecast could cause travel complications, or at least a sloppy Thanksgiving football game.
That’s if families wish to brave the cold. Forecasts for Thanksgiving Day show a high temperature of 37 degrees. The low will dip below freezing and the high Friday is 46 degrees.