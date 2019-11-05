One familiar face and three incumbents won the Centerville city elections Tuesday, according to unofficial returns.
Darrin Hamilton, who had previously served on the council, received 341 votes for the only contested ballot in city of Centerville races. He defeated Scott Buban, who received 320 votes. There were four write-in votes.
Hamilton previously served two consecutive terms on the council, before taking a two-year break.
Mike O'Connor, who ran unopposed, was re-elected as Centerville Mayor with 643 votes. There were 14 write-in votes.
Jan Spurgeon won re-election to the Centerville Council Ward 1 seat with 199 votes. There were 10 write-in votes.
Jay Dillard received 179 votes as he ran unopposed for re-election to the Centerville Council Ward 3 seat. There were nine write-in votes.
Track results from races in the Iowegianland online at www.dailyiowegian.com.