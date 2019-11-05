Tuesday’s vote counting showed that Darrin Hamilton was elected narrowly to a third term to the Centerville City Council, defeating challenger Scott Buban.
The margin was 21 votes, according to Tuesday night’s unofficial tally. The results are not official until the county canvass on Nov. 13 which certifies the results.
Hamilton served back-to-back four year terms on the council, then took a two-year break from the governing board before running to return in this election. He received 341 votes against Buban’s 320. There were four write-in votes.
Buban held a narrow margin in Centerville’s first ward, collecting 113 of 221 votes there. Hamilton took the other two wards, winning the second ward 121-101 and the third ward 114-106.
Hamilton, 46, said prior to the election he felt the city of Centerville overall was heading in the right direction, and that the council had made some tough decisions recently, such as the decision to implement two-mile extra-territorial zoning.
Hamilton works at the Davis County Hospital as its plant operations manager. He’s been a volunteer firefighter in Centerville for 26 years and was on the city’s park board form 2010-2018.
Prior to Tuesday’s election, he told the Daily Iowegian he feels the biggest concern for the city was its law center and jail.
Mike O’Connor will return for another two-year term as Centerville mayor, winning the unopposed election with 643 votes against 14 write-in ballots.
Jan Spurgeon and Jay Dillard were each re-elected to new four-year terms in their unopposed elections in their respective wards. Spurgeon tallied 199 votes in ward 1 while Dillard recorded 179 votes in ward 3.
O’Connor, 74, ran for mayor after retiring form Iowa Trust and Savings Bank, where he had worked in some capacity for 29 years. He’s been a broadcaster for more than 50 years.
O’Connor is originally from Grinnell, but moved to Centerville when he became owner of KCOG in 1974 and started KMGO in the mid-1970s. The stations were sold by 1981 and he left Centerville only to return in 1986.
“I want to thank the citizens of Centerville for re-electing me [as] the Mayor of Centerville,” O’Connor wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday night. “I look forward to working for the community that has been so special to me and my family.”
Spurgeon, 71, is retired and a community volunteer alongside her role as a councilwoman. She was first an elected official in 1998 when she held the ward 1 council seat until she departed in 2004. Spurgeon was mayor from 2013-16 and then returned to the ward 1 seat in 2016 and has served since.
"I am humbled by your confidence in me to continue efforts making Centerville the best it can be,” Spurgeon said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning. “I thank you with all my heart and soul.”
Dillard, 42, works as an administrative assistant at Lee Container. He moved to town initially to work at HydroPools in 2010 before joining Lee Container about five years ago. Dillard joined the Centerville City Council in 2013 when he was appointed to fill a vacant seat. He faced election later that year and won. He won a four-year term in 2015.