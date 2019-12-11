The Indian Hills campus in Centerville will create a new program, thanks to a state grant.
A new Industrial Maintenance program will be created and housed on the IHCC Centerville campus. Classes will begin in fall 2020.
The program is being funded through a $50,000 grant by the Employer Innovation Fund. Awards were announced last week by Gov. Kim Reynolds. A local match from area businesses totaled an additional $55,000 toward the program.
“I am thrilled about the wonderful opportunity this program will provide to our students,” Noel Gordon, the dean of the IHCC Centerville campus, said. “Indian Hills is committed to continuing to expand options on our Centerville campus and this program is a great example of that.”
An industry-approved laboratory will included on the campus for the program. The program will focus to groom students for a career as an industrial maintenance technician, a role that is considered one of the most sought after and hardest to fill in the industry.
Students at area high schools will also be able to enroll in the program through the Rathbun Area Career Academy, as well. It will be possible for high school students to enroll their junior year, and if they do they’d receive their industrial technician diploma at the same time as their high school diploma.
“This lab will allow us to provide more training in partnership with our regional business partners, many of whom joined with us to make this lab a reality,” said Sarah Lind, business liaison for Indian Hills. “Without their support and match funding we would not have received this award. We are lucky to live in a community with such outstanding partners.”
Matching funds came from local businesses. Those included, according to Indian Hills, Alliant Energy, Appanoose Economic Development Corporation, Appanoose Industrial Corporation, Amcor, C&C Machining, Chariton Valley Electric Cooperative, East Penn Manufacturing, Lee Container, Northeast Missouri Power, Southern Iowa Electric Cooperative, Southern Iowa Heating and Cooling and Plumbing Division, and Wells Vehicle Electronics.
The latest state grant award through the Employer Innovation Fund provided money to 21 other projects. Awards in this round of funding totaled $568,000.