ALBIA — Friends and acquaintances who testified Thursday questioned Barbara Pasa’s reaction to the news her husband Timothy Pasa had been found dead in their burning home seemed odd.
Sonja Carson, who said she was a friend of Barbara’s, said not many tears were shed by Barbara at the scene of the fire.
The trial of Barbara, 47, of Centerville, entered its second day on Thursday in Albia. She’s charged with killing her husband, Timothy, on May 5, 2018, and then setting their home on fire before leaving for their kid’s soccer tournament out of town. She faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder, and 25 years in prison if convicted of first-degree arson.
Leading up to the fire, the couple was considering a divorce, according to testimony by their son Owen Pasa Wednesday, and by friends who said Barbara had told them the same.
On April 10, 2018, Carson said that Barbara had told her there were marital issues in her and Tim’s relationship.
A dress consignment shop that provided dresses to girls who could not afford them had frequently brought together Barbara, Carson, Tonya Clawson and others. Occasionally, those involved would work the shop and then have social gatherings.
On April 25, 2018, one of those gatherings occurred and Carson testified Thursday that on two occasions Barbara stated that she “f--king hated Tim.” Barbara later said she was angry with Tim for withholding information about their daughter.
During the conversation, Barbara stated that if she wanted to get rid of somebody, she knew how, Carson said.
On May 5, 2018, Carson went to the Pasa household after she was notified. Carson arrived as Tim was being taken out of the home on a gurney, she said.
The next day, Carson said that Barbara had inquired about “the girls” getting together. Carson said that Barbara wanted to go to George ‘N’ Nicks in Centerville, where her son Owen was eating with his soccer team.
Carson said that she had heard rumors following the fire that Barbara may have had a relationship with the coach.
Carson, though, was still too emotional to be in public following the fire and Tim’s death. Another friend, Clawson, agreed to host a gathering because she, too, wasn’t ready to be in public.
Clawson said the atmosphere at the gathering was “very odd.” Barbara was not visibly distraught and was very matter of fact.
“I know when I lost my dog, I could hardly concentrate at work the next day,” Clawson said. “So it just ... I was a nervous wreck. ... Barb came in, she was not visibly distraught.”
Clawson said Barb proceeded to talk and was very organized with her thoughts.
“She was very matter of fact. I don’t want to say cold, but there was no emotion,” Clawson said.
A conversation ensued, including that Barbara and the kids didn’t want to move back into the home. She told the attendees she was speaking to a local real estate agent and had some ideas for places to live.
“She said on two different occasions, ‘Thank goodness’ or ‘Thank God that I increased his life insurance,’” Clawson said.
The following Monday, Barbara went to the hospital to speak with Clawson, who is the HR Manager at MercyOne Centerville Medical Center, about benefits. Clawson invited Barbara to attend the hospital’s morning safety meeting which includes prayer.
Clawson said that Barbara began crying and said she needed to be alone following the prayer.
During cross-examination, Clawson said she had described herself and Barbara as “queens of sarcasm.” She said Barbara was sarcastic and could be funny.
Attorneys for Barbara asked both Carson and Clawson if they had fought with or joked about their spouses.
“Do you mean everything that you say when you joke about your spouse?” Barbara’s attorney James Beres asked Clawson.
“You can tell the difference when I am verbally upset with my spouse and when I’m enjoying myself and playing light in the moment,” Clawson answered.
Bethany Ahnen, a CNA who said she’d known Barbara for close to 2.5 years and had gotten very close to her, frequently spoke with Barbara.
At one point, Ahnen said Barbara had told her she wasn’t able to even look at Tim. Ahnen said she recommended a divorce, but Barbara said she could not afford one.
When Ahnen heard about the fire while at work, she said he first thoughts about Barbara were hoping she wasn’t involved.
“I just hoped she wasn’t involved,” Ahnen said. “And I felt so sorry for her.”
Ahnen say Barbara the night of May 5 at Barbara’s mom’s house. Ahnen said Barbara had mentioned she didn’t want an autopsy.
“Would it be reasonable that she did not want his body to go through that?” Barbara’s attorney Amy Christen asked during cross-examination.
“It could be,” Ahnen responded.
Before ending the morning session for lunch, Greg Gordon, former branch manager at Farmer’s Bank of Northern Missouri in Centerville, spoke about surveillance video showing Barbara making an ATM withdrawal. The time was approximately 7:25 or 7:26 a.m. on May 5, 2018. Gordon said he believed she withdrew about $200 but didn’t know the exact amount.