A Moravia man has been charged after police say he fled from them on foot in Centerville while discarding drugs and paraphernalia in his wake.
Jeremy Lee Davis, 38, of Moravia, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a class B felony, and possession of marijuana, a class D felony. Police said Davis fled them on foot Monday evening, at approximately 9:17 p.m., in Centerville.
Officers on patrol reported seeing Davis "on the porch of a known drug house on his cell phone" in the 900 block of South 15th St. Officers circled back around the block, according to court filings, to try and identify the male and a vehicle sitting in the driveway.
When they got back to the house, the vehicle was driving away and the male was walking through back yards toward South 16th St. One officer took off on foot in alleys while the other officer drove the patrol car around to try and cut the male off, court filings continue.
Eventually, the male, identified as Davis, saw an officer and took off running, police say. Police chased Davis on foot through yards and the pursuing officer said he heard a loud thump after losing sight of the subject.
Davis was ultimately apprehended. Police said they located a small black bag on the ground next to a pick up truck in a driveway in the 800 block of South 16th St., near the location the officer reported hearing a loud thump during the foot chase.
In the bag, police said, was 3.28 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, clear plastic baggies and approximately 11.43 grams of methamphetamine.
A class B felony can carry a prison sentence of up to 25 years, if convicted. Maximum prison for a class D felony is 5 years, if convicted.
