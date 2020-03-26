An elderly individual residing in Appanoose County has tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.
ADLM Emergency Management confirmed the positive test Thursday morning. According to Kris Laurson, the administrator of Appanoose County Public Health, the individual is 80-plus years old.
Laurson said he could provide no additional details, such as whether the individual is hospitalized, their condition or more specific details of where they reside.
"While this is the first case in Appanoose County, it may not be the last," said Laurson. "We encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority."
The state of Iowa is expected to announce its next batch of testing data soon.
Local officials ask the community to continue making prevention tactics a priority. Actions include washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time; covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm, staying home when ill, and avoiding nonessential travel and social distancing.
Individuals experiencing symptoms of illness, particularly a fever, cough or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider to determine if it's necessary to be seen in the office. Anyone thinking they need healthcare should call first.
Most individuals who have COVID-19 will only have a mild or moderate case, and most will just need to stay at home until the disease passes.
The disease does at times require hospitalization and can become severe, even causing death.
Those who are sick should stay home and isolate themselves from any others in the home. This should continue until there have been all of the following: 72 hours of no fever without the use of medicine, symptoms have approved, and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
As of Thursday, the state of Iowa reported 179 cases across the state. Of those, 81 have never been hospitalized, 15 have been discharged and are recovering, and 31 are currently hospitalized. There has only been one reported death due to COVID-19 in Iowa.