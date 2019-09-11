RURAL CENTERVILLE — No injuries were reported after a fire caused approximately $20,000 in damage to a rural home Tuesday.
The Centerville Fire Department and Centerville Fire Rescue were called to 24037 240th Avenue southeast of Centerville at approximately 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. Cincinnati Fire Department was later called to assist.
A home with flames coming from the roof was reported, and the occupants had all exited the residence safely.
Crews spent about 35 minutes to bring the fire under control, with firefighters seen cutting a hole in the roof and climbing into the attic to battle the blaze.
Firefighters departed the scene at approximately 12:47 p.m. There were no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, but foul play is not suspected.