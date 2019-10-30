An early morning fire caused significant damage to a Centerville home.
Centerville Fire and Rescue was sent to 1727 S. Main St. in Centerville at 4:07 a.m. Wednesday. Those arriving on scene saw smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home.
A press release from the Centerville Fire Department said once firefighters confirmed the structure was unoccupied, they began an attack to extinguish the blaze.
Firefighters continue an investigation in the cause and origin of the fire. Both are undetermined, though investigators don’t believe there was foul play in the blaze.
Approximately $25,000 in damage was estimated by officials. The rear of the structure was badly charred, and portions of the roof were gone Wednesday morning.
There were no injuries reported in the blaze. Fire crews arrived on scene within 10 minutes, they said.