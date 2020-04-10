Always a season of hope, spring brings one annual ritual that should proceed more or less normally this year.
“The only thing that could disrupt that is the weather,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Making sure we’re delivering business-critical services and making sure we’re on track with food safety, that piece is well underway.”
Naig noted the solitary nature of much farm work lends itself to Iowans’ coronavirus response.
“Getting in a tractor and planting corn or beans is a good way to practice social distancing,” he said. “Co-ops and ag retailers, they need to make sure and they are making sure they’re talking care of their employees.”
Gov. Kim Reynolds in her coronavirus response temporarily suspended regulations on oversized, overweight trucks and truckers’ hours of service. That applies to commercial vehicles transporting “agricultural supplies and commodities including, but not limited to, livestock, raw milk and crop supplies.”
With group gatherings banned, the state also pushed the annual certification deadline for pesticide application certification from April to Sept. 30. A current certification is required for farmers and private applicators to buy pesticides from distributors.
Most seed, fertilizer, and chemicals have already been shipped to local dealers, and Naig expects they’ll be readily available.
“Things by and large are out to the front line, ready to deploy,” he said.
“Most of their stuff is in the warehouse,” said Rebecca Vittetoe, Iowa State University Extension field agronomist. “Now it’s a matter of getting it out to their customers.”
Based in Washington, Iowa, Vittetoe works in 10 central Iowa counties including Mahaska and Marion. The farm suppliers she’s talked to are taking the same precautions as workers in other parts of the economy.
“They’re still trying to follow social distancing and seeing they’re staying safe and the farmers are staying safe,” she said. “There’s definitely some anxiety or nervousness about how this impacts farmers. They do more physical distancing compared to working in an office, but they just can’t stay home all day either.”
“Everything is still good to go,” said Marion County Extension Director Andy Kraber. “I have not heard any different than that at the moment.”
“The farmers themselves have been trying to stay home and stay out of large groups,” said Charles Brown, the Extension’s farm management specialist in Mahaska County. “But they have to take care of livestock, go to the veterinarian, go to the feed store.”
“There’s a lot of attention to making sure the food supply chain is not disrupted,” said Brandi Janssen, director of the University of Iowa’s Iowa Center for Agricultural Safety and Health. “Agriculture always operates with some uncertainty. This is one more thing that’s concerning people, but I have not heard that it’s disrupting anything for the commodities people.”
Disruptions may happen if the pandemic affects other segments of the agricultural workforce.
“Where I’ve heard more concern is on the livestock side,” Vittetoe said. “If the processing plants shut down, what do you do if you have hogs that have to go to market?”
“The larger swine and dairy operations use a lot of hired labor,” Brown said. “That could certainly curtail the labor force. If the packing plants are having to slow down production, you can only hold hogs and cattle so long.”
“The health of the workforce will still be the dominant issue in whether we see supply chain disruptions,” said Naig, who with his father and uncle operates a crop and livestock farm near Cylinder, Iowa.
Janssen said social distancing is likely to affect this year’s farmers’ markets.
“Those farmers who focus on farmers markets are probably experiencing a little more concern that those markets aren’t going to open,” she said.
Market gardeners with community-supported agriculture programs may deliver to customers or arrange staggered hours at their usual drop-offs, but “the farmers market farmers may not have the contact to reaching out to those groups,” Janssen said.
Kraber said growers will be able to follow the Extension’s weekly crop reports as usual. The reports are posted online at https://blogs.extension.iastate.edu/agdm/.
“That’s still compiled all that information is still out there on a weekly basis,” Kraber said. “Maybe on daily basis, with what’s going on.”
While Extension and state agriculture department field staff have curtailed face-to-face meetings, and those assigned to Des Moines are working from home, Naig said they’ll continue to work with farmers and suppliers.
“We are absolutely being reminded of the importance of U.S. agriculture, U.S. food production,” Naig said. “That includes those producers and the processors - all those people in between.”