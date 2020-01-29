Citizen feedback has been rolling in from last week’s facility plan update meeting, and district officials are hoping that anyone completing surveys will do so by Monday.
Centerville Community School District administrators will be working to present the data publicly and to the board once the survey is complete. The board would then set the priorities based on the feedback to begin planning for future facilities projects.
The survey and information on the project can be found on the school’s website at www.centervilleschools.org.
As of Monday, roughly 25 surveys had been completed and returned to district officials.
“I would think the board would want to have a conversation about your interpretation of the survey ... and then grow into the priorities of what you want to work on and what you believe the community has told you they will or will not support,” Superintendent Tom Rubel said.
Approximately 60 or more attended a master facilities plan public meeting which included a more than two-hour presentation last week.
The Centerville Community School District has identified a nearly $28 million list worth of construction needs and possibilities across the district. Financial planners say the district could afford between $18 million and $20 million worth of projects.
“That isn’t a secret to anybody, that an architectural firm has identified far more needs than what we have money,” Rubel said. “So then you’re going to weave that into your priorities.”
School Board Member Kevin Wiskus said he’s heard from the community already that there was some sticker shock from the meeting.
“The general consensus was there was sticker shock that was associated with just the shock of how bad some facilities were, especially the water damage and stuff at the high school and some of those things,” Wiskus said.
In other action:
— The board heard a request from Centerville High School band instructor Jim DePrizio to attend the Kansas City Jazz Contest in a one-day trip. No formal action was taken but the consensus was to approve the trip.
— Curriculum Director Rhonda Raskie told the board that the Iowa Department of Education will soon be releasing the newest round of school performance data. She previewed the report, but said the numbers are embargoed until they are released on the state’s website. Data will be available online at www.iaschoolperformance.gov.