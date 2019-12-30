The city of Centerville received a fairly clean bill of health from financial auditors for the most recently completed fiscal year.
The audit points to rising costs of employee benefits as causing a burden for the city, namely the city’s required participation in the Municipal Fire and Police Retirement System.
The system “continues to put a significant financial burden on the city, which is unlikely to change without major state legislature action,” auditors wrote in their summary.
In the fiscal year that ended in June, the city had contributed $133,942 to IPERS, the Iowa Public Employees Retirement System. The city paid $188,120 to the fire and police retirement system in the same year.
By the numbers:
- The city of Centerville collected $2.3 million in property taxes in the fiscal year ending in June. The amount collected has held steady since 2015. In all, the city collected about $5.6 million in revenue between property taxes and other forms of income.
- The city spent about $6 million in the most recently completed fiscal year.
- Expenses for public safety increased significantly from the prior year. That budget line item — which includes police and the fire department — went from about $1.9 million to $2.8 million. The increase is in essence related to the expansion of the fire department to include emergency ambulance services.
- Overall, however, expenses on the report were about $300,000 less in the most recently completed fiscal year than the year prior.
Issues raised
Auditors pointed to a few issues in their report they found, all fairly minor in nature.
For instance, the somewhat boilerplate segregation of duties as outlined. Due to staff, it’s not possible for the city of properly segregate different parts of the accounting process.
Auditors keyed in on the airport for having a lack of procedure in place to ensure that fuel is properly accounted for and that all monies are received from the sale of fuel.
Auditors also recommended that the city do monthly reconciliations of ambulance billings.
The certified budget was overspent in three line items areas without an amended budget passed prior to disbursement. Iowa law requires budgets to be amended prior to expenses totaling above was it budgeted per line item.
Auditors suggested the city enter into an agreement with a local non-profit organization that is granted money by the city.