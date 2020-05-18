COVID-19 has another victim: There will be no entertainment at this year's Appanoose County Fair.
The Appanoose County Fair Board voted last week to postpone the entertainment scheduled for this year's fair. The board made the decision so they can begin notifying contracted entertainment of the decision and to reschedule those entertainers until next week.
"I don't think we can possibly pay for [the entertainment] with the type of crowds we're going to be allowed and the requirements that we're going to be required to do for health concerns," said Martha Furlin, fair board president.
The decision does not impact the judging shows by local 4-H and FFA children. The fair board is holding off on making a decision on those shows for now. The board plans to revisit that topic at their meeting next month.
The fair is scheduled to take place July 20-25.
The Bill Riley Talent Search, which was a Monday staple for fair entertainment, had already announced last week the search was postponed for the season.
On Monday, the Appanoose County Fair Board sought a letter of support from the Appanoose County Board of Supervisors. They said that support would be useful as they begin dealing with the $50,000 in entertainment contracts they had signed for this year's fair.
Earlier this month, the Wapello County Fair announced it would be canceled in 2020. In Wapello County, they hold a separate 4-H expo which is still scheduled to occur.
On May 9, the Wayne County Fair indicated on its Facebook page that they still intended to host the fair as planned. The Davis County Fair last updated its Facebook page in April with the intent to still hold the fair.
The Monroe County Fair's Facebook page posted on May 14 that they are awaiting the governor's directive later this month.
The Putnam County (Missouri) Fair posted a poll to its Facebook page, asking would-be attendees if they would still attend if the fair was held. But they haven't not indicated either way yet as to if the fair will go on as scheduled.