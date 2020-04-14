As the coronavirus pandemic has taken a financial hit on many businesses, hospitals and medical facilities haven’t been excluded.
MercyOne Centerville Medical Center President Matt Johnson on Tuesday confirmed the hospital has had to reduce its workforce due to business concerns created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
None of the changes will be permanent, he believes, but they come as the hospital has had to change its function essentially overnight.
“Our business structure has changed, basically overnight,” Johnson said. “We’re working more as a public health entity now rather than an acute care facility.”
Johnson said the hospital has a plan to deal with any surge of patients should COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, make a bigger presence locally.
“We’ve had a very good planning session with our partners in Des Moines and locally as to what a surge would look like at the hospital and how we could accommodate any type of possible surge of patients,” he said. “And I think we have a good plan when it comes to that.”
The hospital is only offering two specialty clinics currently for oncology and nephrology. The quick care continues to be open as is the family medicine clinic, though the hospital is doing telehealth services when possible.
Once elective surgeries return, and the demand for clinic services returns, the positions will return, he said.
“This is a temporary workforce adjustment,” Johnson said. “There were no positions terminated, there were no employees terminated. We run a very lean organization already, and so our full intent is that those positions would be coming back once our market returns.”
The Centerville hospital is not alone. Data from the Iowa Workforce Development show unemployment claims filed by the healthcare sector is the top affected industry so far.
Statewide, for the week ending April 4, the state reported 9,632 claims were from the health care and social assistance industry.
Furloughs, layoffs and other reductions extend nationwide.
A report released April 3 by the Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said hospitals were facing wide revenue disruptions.
The data was obtained through a nationwide pulse survey, which was sent to 323 hospitals in 46 states.
The report stated hospital administrators said their cash reserves were depleting quickly as costs rise and revenues fall.
“All types of hospitals, and especially small rural hospitals, requested financial assistance, including faster and increased Medicare payments, and loans and grants,” the report highlighted.
The report continued, “Other hospitals reported laying off staff due to financial difficulties, which further exacerbated workforce shortages and the hospitals’ ability to care for COVID-19 patients and the routine patient population. One administrator stated that it had been ‘an absolute financial nightmare for hospitals.’”
The report outlined that smaller, independent hospitals shared more fears for longevity while those that are part of larger chains, like the Centerville hospital, were better suited to absorb the hit.
The COVID-19 disease is mild in as many as 80% of cases, with symptoms similar to a cold or flu. However, public health officials say the coronavirus can be transferred more easily and can cause more severe respiratory complications and has led to deaths.