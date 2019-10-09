BLOOMFIELD — A Drakesville man was arrested Monday after police said he eluded them on a stolen motorcycle.

Harvey Lee Tapley, 21, of Drakesville, was charged with eluding, second-degree theft, driving while barred, reckless driving, interference with official acts, and trespassing.

Bloomfield Police through court filings said an officer saw who they identified as Tapley on a yellow dirt bike speeding through town. Police said he was seen driving through an alley before jumping a curb and driving through two buildings.

Tapley stopped and was holding up the dirt bike, police said, when he saw a police vehicle and took off running on foot.

It was reported Tapley entered a residence in the 200 block of East Jefferson Street in Bloomfield, where officers said they searched and found him under a pile of clothes in an upstairs closet.

The dirt bike, valued at $1,800, was reported stolen from Wapello County, according to court filings made by police.

