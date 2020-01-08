It was a busy year for local dispatchers and the responders they directed to calls for service in the county.
A total of 15,055 calls for service — which includes anything from routine police activity to emergency fire and ambulance calls — were processed by the Appanoose County Law Center dispatchers. Of those, 9,582 were to Centerville addresses.
The Centerville Police Department’s officers put 2,419 miles on their squad cars transporting inmates to facilities outside of Appanoose County. That took about 45 hours of Centerville Police officer’s time to conduct those transports, Centerville Police Chief Tom Demry said.
“A lot of miles and a lot of time that is really unfortunate that we had to do,” Demry told the Centerville City Council on Monday.
Outside of yearly totals, Demry reported the police department received 551 calls for service. They filed 36 charges for misdemeanors and felonies while writing 34 traffic warnings and issuing 34 traffic citations.
The Centerville Fire Department responded to 165 calls in December, 151 were ambulance responses including 10 inter-facility transfers for Mercy Hospital.
There were four investigations, two motor vehicle accidents, three citizens assists and five fire responses.
Over the year, Centerville Fire and Rescue had 121 fire responses, which included calls from structure fires to a citizen locked out of their home.
The ambulance answered 1,470 responses, 25 being inter-facility hospital transfers, in 2019.
Budget talks continue
A brief discussion on the budget took place Monday as well, with city administrator Jason Fraser updating the council on developments as the budget process unfolds.
The city received its valuation growth for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins in July. The valuation of property in the city will rise by 3.8%, a larger growth than the previous two years.
City officials have been working on potential street project areas and developing a plan for street repair projects for 2021 and beyond.
Fraser said there will be an airport lighting project in the budget for the next fiscal year, with 90% of the cost being covered by a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.
A special work session was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 20, prior to their regular meeting, for the council to work on local option sales tax.
New public commenting guidelines
Following a somewhat chaotic council meeting in December over the Nativity scene, the city implemented a new procedure for citizens to comment on agenda items that they say will allow a more orderly procedure while allowing citizens the ability to comment on pending council action items.
Citizens wishing to speak on an agenda item will be asked to sign in prior to the meeting, indicating their name, address, and the item they’d like to speak about. This will replace the previous hand-raising to speak on an item, and allow a more orderly process, officials said.
The public forum, which allows citizens time to speak on items not on the agenda at the end of the meeting, is unchanged. Mayor Mike O’Connor said citizens wishing to speak during the council at that time will still raise their hands to be acknowledged.