One of the 467 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the state of Iowa includes a case in Davis County. Another, not yet included in the statewide tally, is from Wayne County.
The confirmed COVID-19 patient in Davis County is an adult between the ages of 18 and 40 years old.
Wednesday afternoon, the Wayne County Public Health Department confirmed it had recorded the county's first case but did not release demographic information.
The virus has now been confirmed in 86 Iowa counties, but officials say all Iowans should assume the virus is in their communities.
Wednesday's increase pushed the state's tally to 6,843 cases. No other cases were added locally. Ninety-three percent of the new cases were in the 22 counties Gov. Kim Reynolds has excluded from her order to begin re-opening the state, she said.
Locally, gains in testing were slow. Appanoose County reported only one new test being given in the 24-hour period that ended at 10 a.m. Tuesday. To date, there have been 94 residents tested, or about 0.7% of the population.
Davis County Public Health is working closely with the Iowa Department of Public Health, ADLM Emergency Management Agency, and healthcare partners to respond to and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The ADLM Emergency Operations center is operational and every member of our local government, health care system and emergency management team are focusing their efforts on the COVID-19 response.
Officials urge residents to make prevention a priority by practicing social distancing, staying away from gatherings of people, avoiding nonessential travel and maintaining a 6-foot distance between yourself and others.
The COVID-19 disease, caused by the new coronavirus, is mild in many cases but can cause severe respiratory issues and death.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing and at least two of these symptoms: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.
Symptoms can take between 2 and 14 days to appear after exposure to the virus.