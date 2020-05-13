Centerville, IA (52544)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.