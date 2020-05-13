Dear readers:
Our mission is to serve the Centerville and the surrounding communities with news, features and sports reports that you both want and need. That mission has faced stiff economic headwinds in recent years. The Daily Iowegian has fewer subscribers and advertising revenue has steadily declined.
Now the coronavirus crisis has dealt a gut punch. It has impacted our operation like no other issue. Advertising, the lifeblood of our revenue, has nearly dried up as local businesses, like us, struggle during this unusually difficult time. Yet our newsprint, production operations and delivery costs continue to rise.
This has caused us to make hard decisions in order to continue to serve the Centerville area.
The Daily Iowegian will merge with our sister paper, the Ottumwa Courier. The last issue of the Daily Iowegian will Friday, May 22. The Ad-Express will continue publishing weekly on Wednesdays.
You will still have access to Centerville news and sports in the merged paper and on the Courier’s website (www.ottumwacourier.com). The paper’s website will also merge with the Ottumwa Courier’s site.
Current Daily Iowegian subscribers will receive two samples of the three-days-a-week Ottumwa Courier on Thursday, May 28 and Thursday, June 4 — along with a special offer to subscribe. Subscribers not wishing to subscribe to the Ottumwa Courier will be able to request a refund. You can also sample local, regional and state news about COVID-19 and other matters on the Courier’s website.
We hope the expanded information experience will result in you subscribing to the merged newspaper and its robust website.
These are stressful times for you, and for us. We thank our Daily Iowegian subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years, and ask that you continue to embrace our journalism in the Ottumwa Courier. We need it now more than ever.
If you have questions about the merger or choose to receive a refund for the remainder of your Daily Iowegian subscription, please contact me at bmaxwell@dailyiowegian.com.
Centerville is a remarkable place with people who truly care about it. That same spirit drives us to continue to publish news about the community in the Ottumwa Courier.
We pray everyone stays well, stays safe and stays strong.
Daily Iowegian Publisher Becky Maxwell