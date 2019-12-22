Farmers should plan to attend Crop Advantage at the Honey Creek Resort near Moravia on Jan. 9 to hear current research and crop production information from Iowa State University in their own backyard.
The meeting will provide management options and recommendations on current and future crop production issues such as a corn and soybean disease update, grain storage and drying, an insect pest update, soil fertility considerations, ag trade, and a crop market outlook.
Continuing educations credits for Certified Crop Advisers and pesticide safety recertification will also be offered. Online registration is at cropadvantage.org, and early registration ends seven days prior to the meeting.
Contact your local Iowa State University County Extension Office for more information.