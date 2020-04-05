A man who was to date the only confirmed case of the COVID-19 disease in Appanoose County has died.
According to a press release from the Appanoose County Public Health Department, the 80-plus year old man did suffer from other health ailments. However, officials say his death is due to complications caused by the COVID-19 disease, which is caused by the new coronavirus.
The man, who will not be further identified officials said, was one of eight new deaths reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday. The total toll in Iowa is now 22 since the outbreak of the coronavirus began in Iowa.
"This is the first death in Appanoose County,” said Kris Laurson, Appanoose County Public Health Administrator. “Our team at the health department sends our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones at this terrible time."
COVID-19 is mild in many cases with symptoms similar to the cold or flu. However, it can cause more severe complications particularly to the respiratory system and can lead to death.
In Iowa, individuals age 41-60 have been diagnosed with the disease more commonly. As of Sunday, there are 868 confirmed cases, with 542 of those cases not requiring hospitalization.
Linn County alone has 161 cases, though the state says 70 of those cases come from an outbreak at a long-term care facility.
Preventing spread of the disease is best done, public health officials say, by simply:
- Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.
- Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.
- Staying home when ill.
- Practice social distancing by staying away from groups of people and maintaining a 6-foot distance from other individuals.