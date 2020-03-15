Schools in Centerville, Moravia, Moulton-Udell and Seymour will not be in session Monday after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds called for schools in the state to close for four weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The school districts said Sunday they would close their doors to students Monday after the Governor's recommendation and meet as administrative teams to determine next steps. The closure also extends to activities at the school.
"More information will be forwarded to parents, staff and community members tomorrow," the Centerville Community School District posted Sunday night on their Facebook page. "Again this is as recommended by the Governor of Iowa."
Indian Hills Community College announced Sunday it will be closed Monday and Tuesday, but employees should report to work.
Centerville City Hall will also be closed to the public Monday, the city announced Sunday.
Another question mark is the impending high school spring sports athletic seasons. Some indoor track and field events were scheduled for next week. Other events were slated to begin the week of March 30.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association said it will announce guidance to schools Monday on spring sports.
The governor's recommendation came after she announced Sunday there are four new cases in Iowa of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Two are from travel and two are from community spread, she said. The new cases were in Johnson, Allamakee and Polk counties. There are now 22 confirmed cases in Iowa.
“Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response,” Gov. Reynolds said. “I am now recommending that all Iowa schools close for a period of four weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
Also on Sunday, the Center for Disease Control updated its guidance for gatherings of more than 50 people be postponed across the country for the next eight weeks.
Gov. Reynolds' recommendation targeted schools in the state specifically. Curious Kids Daycare in Centerville posted on its Facebook page Sunday that "we will remain open until public health tells us to close." Kids World Daycare made a similar statement Sunday, as well.