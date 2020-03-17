The Appanoose County Board of Supervisors has elected to close Courthouse offices to the public to limit the potential spread of COVID-19 until further notice.
Employees will continue to perform essential county services by appointment. Access will be granted on the east side of the Courthouse. This is a handicap accessible entrance. The public will be asked health screening questions. The goal is to protect the citizens and employees of Appanoose County.
Please contact the Department by phone if you have questions regarding services, numbers are listed below:
Auditor: 641-856-6191 (still accepting election paperwork)
Assessor: 641-437-4529 (see extra notice on doors regarding assessment notice appeals process)
Board of Supervisors: 641-856-5512
Clerk of Court: 641-856-6101 or email appanoose.county@iowacourts.gov or jeannie.houser@iowacourts.gov
Conservation: 641-856-8528 (Nature Center closed)
County Attorney: 641-437-7178
General Relief: 641-856-7431
Juvenile Court Services: 641-856-6194
Mental Health: 641-856-2085
Public Health: 641-437-4332 (not closed to the public but will possibly limit the number in the waiting area)
Recorder: 641-856-6103
Secondary Roads: 641-856-6193 (by appointment)
Sheriff: 641-437-7100
Treasurer’s Office: 641-856-3097 (Tax and motor vehicle payments can be made online at www.iowatreasurers.org Driver’s License at www.mymvd.iowadot.gov. Call to schedule driver’s license issuance, tax payments or questions, and motor vehicle transactions. They will not be administrating behind the wheel drive tests)
Veteran’s Affairs: 641-856-6597