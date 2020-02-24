Jason Carter will get neither a new judge nor a new civil trial, per a ruling Monday morning.
Attorneys for Jason Carter argued Monday that the judge that presided over the civil trial that said he was liable in his mother’s death — the same judge set to rule on his latest motion for a new trial — was biased and should recuse herself.
Judge Martha Mertz denied that assertion Monday morning, ruling she should stay on the case before denying Jason Carter’s motion for a new trial. Jason Carter’s attorneys have cited newly discovered evidence that could lead a jury to come to a different verdict as their argument for a new trial.
Jason Carter was sued by his father Bill Carter. The father said his son had killed Shirley Carter, Bill Carter’s wife and Jason Carter’s mother.
The civil trial for wrongful death came in January 2016, after police had not charged anyone in the June 19, 2015 killing. A Marion County jury ruled in December 2017 that Jason Carter was liable for Shirley Carter’s death, ordering him to pay $10 million to her estate.
Two days later, officials charged Jason Carter with first-degree murder. He was acquitted of the charge by a jury in Council Bluffs in March 2019.
Since the acquittal, he has re-focused efforts into obtaining a new civil trial to overturn the verdict and judgment. He has also filed a federal lawsuit against Marion County, two investigating officers and Bill Carter.
Authorities said Jason Carter entered the home of Shirley Carter, shot her twice in her home and then staged a burglary scene in an attempt to cover up his involvement.
The standard of evidence required to prove a claim is different in criminal court than it is in civil court. In the criminal case, the state was required to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt while in the civil case, Bill Carter needed to show Jason Carter was liable based on the preponderance of the evidence.
In requesting the judge to recuse herself from Monday’s hearing, Jason Carter’s team relied on two submitted statements. One accused the judge of saying Jason Carter was “guilty as sin” in a conversation following his criminal acquittal. Another said the judge met with Bill Carter and Marion County Attorney Ed Bull in the law library of the Marion County courthouse during the civil trial.
Mertz, in a ruling filed at 7:38 a.m. Monday, said a recusal would be a “waste of judicial resources and is contrary to judicial economy” and that Jason Carter’s attorneys failed to establish legal grounds required to disqualify a judge.
Mertz stated in the ruling that she would neither confirm nor deny the conversation where she said Jason Carter was “guilty as sin,” but that if it had been said the statement was “at worst ... improvident and ill advised” but that the statement could have merely shown her belief that Bill Carter’s attorneys “proved their case.”
The statement saying Mertz engaged in an improper conversation did not include allegations of wrongdoing, she said.
“The undersigned judge is certain there was no discussion of the civil trial,” Mertz wrote, “because had anyone raised a question or an issue, the Court would have promptly requested the presence of opposing counsel. The Court did exactly that more than once during the civil trial.”
The petition to set aside the verdict was denied as “untimely,” Mertz said in a separate ruling.
Jason Carter’s attorneys have argued several times to the court that they discovered new evidence that would exonerate Jason Carter of involvement in his mother’s killing during the discovery process in the criminal trial.
There are three appeals pending from Jason Carter’s attorneys, though those proceedings have been paused while the court has addressed other motions from Jason Carter. They promised to seek an interlocutory appeal if their motion for judicial recusal was denied.
Attorneys for Bill Carter said in their resistance to Jason Carter’s latest efforts that the appellate courts is the proper venue for Jason Carter to make his case now.
“Recognizing, perhaps, that procedural complexity can sometimes obscure the truth, Jason is attempting to turn this case into Jarndyce v. Jarndyce,” Bill Carter’s attorney wrote, making a play on the fictional case in the 1850s novel Bleak House to refer to a legal process that is seemingly endless.