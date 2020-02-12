Centerville, IA (52544)

Today

Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Low -3F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.