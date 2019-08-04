Enthusiastic Democrats from seven south-central counties will gather for the 6th annual 7-County Democratic Rally and Fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 2-5 p.m.
The event is hosted and planned this year by Marion County Democrats at Cordova Pavilion at Lake Red Rock, 1378 Highway G28. The seven counties include Appanoose, Clarke, Decatur, Lucas, Marion, Monroe, and Wayne counties. Democrats in neighboring counties are also encouraged to attend.
All presidential, congressional, and state legislative candidates have been invited to speak to the audience of rally attendees.
Appetizers, desserts, and beverages will be served while guests enjoy the music of Jackson Street Edition, a band from Marion County.
A live auction, as well as silent auction, will be held to fundraise for the seven counties’ Democratic campaign and election needs.
For more information, contact the Democratic County Chair in your county, or visit Marion County Iowa Democrats facebook page.