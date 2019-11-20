The City of Centerville will continue to support the local Main Street Centerville organization.
The council on Monday approved $10,000 in funding for the upcoming year to the organization and a letter of support.
The Main Street program, offered through the Iowa Economic Development Authority, requires support from the city.
Centerville became a Main Street community in 2015, which has opened the historic downtown square district to specialized grants and other assistance.
Main Street Director Mary Wells presented to the council the kinds of service provided recently and over the four-year history of the Main Street Centerville organization, since its designation.
Wells said over four years, there have been 35 design renderings done on downtown businesses at no cost. Additionally, a market analysis survey was recently conducted, valued at $13,000, for free.
Main Street also recently secured, for the second time in four years, a challenge grant. The most recent example brings $75,000 to the Ritz building on the square. That grant will pair with an $88,000 local match. The funds will pay for a project that will support the structure, but work will remain on the inside Wells said.
The market analysis survey, conducted locally, noted that George & Nick’s was the highest-trafficked business on the square. Two other restaurants, Lucille’s and North Side Diner, filled the top-five along with stores Gypsy Quarter and Hall Tree.
Still, the top pick from locals on what they’d like to see downtown was restaurants, with 31.3% of respondents naming that option their top choice for desired new businesses on the square. The next-highest selection was a clothing store, with 25.6% of respondents selecting it as their top choice. Another variety store was selected by 20.9% of respondents.
The survey was taken by 1,124, with about 56% coming from the Centerville area. Forty-five percent described the downtown district as “steady of holding its own.” Thirty-one percent said they believed the square was declining.